Mississippi River Drowning

MEMPHIS (KFSM) -- Memphis police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Mississippi River, not far from where a 19-year-old man disappeared.

Rescue crews began searching for Pace Taylor after a rock concert Friday (June 29 ) night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man was seen jumping over a wall of the Mud Island Amphitheater at the Widespread Panic concert on Friday night.

That's when Police say he landed on the riverbank and slipped into the water.

He was last seen drifting away from Mud Island.

The Memphis Fire Department said they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. They launched two boats into the river and searched for hours, but they were not able to locate anyone.

Police have not confirmed that it is his body -- but family said it was.

UPDATE: Memphis Police canceled the City Watch alert saying Taylor has been located.