OK: Shawnee Lake Drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFSM) -- One man is dead after a boating accident Sunday (July 1) morning on the Shawnee Twin Lakes near Oklahoma City.

Police said they pulled the body of Albert Scott, 46, from the water shortly after 9 a.m.

Scott and his brother, Jim Steel, had been fishing when strong storms began to roll in.

His brother told investigators that Scott was trying to keep his boat from drifting away from a dock when he went under and never resurfaced.

"He should have just let the boat go and it would have wound up against the bank somewhere and waited for another boater to come in ... he would have been walking away," said Steel.

Witnesses said that Scott was not wearing a life jacket when he went under.

Police said it is an important reminder about the always wearing a life jacket when you are on the water.