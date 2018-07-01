× Rainy Start To July

Relief from the heat is in sight today. Rain and clouds associated with a cold front have begun to move into the area. Weak showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the morning, with another chance of seeing rain this afternoon.

Clouds and rain throughout the day will keep temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday. Highs should be topping off in the low to mid 90s. The chance for having heat index values about 100 degrees is low.

Futurecast 10AM - Showers and thunderstorms begin to move into Northwest Arkansas by mid-morning.

Futurecast 1PM - Rain continues through the afternoon. Heavy rain is likely, but not everyone will be soggy.

The severe threat today is Level 1 out of 5. This is mainly for the rain this afternoon, as storms could strengthen. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

-Sabrina