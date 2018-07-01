Springdale’s Parsons Stadium May Get A New Look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The 74th Rodeo of the Ozarks ended Saturday (June 30), but there may be more activity at the stadium where the rodeo took place.

Plans are in place to enclose Parsons Stadium -- that would mean a top would cover the open area.

Members of the rodeo board said they have been dreaming of these plans for years.

They have drawings of what it will look like, but they do not have funding available to begin the project just yet.

They have plans to start a capital campaign down the road, but do not have a timeline for that.

They are hoping a corporate sponsor will be generous and make a contribution to the project.

They said having a roof over the stadium would open the doors for revenue generation and more community events could be held year round.

They said some events have turned them down in the past in fear of having to cancel if the weather got bad.

The board said having a roof would also be good for the "Rodeo of the Ozarks" because people would still come out even if it was raining.

They also said they could hold soccer events here at the stadium if it were enclosed.

