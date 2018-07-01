Tips For Keeping Flies Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) – Flies live about five weeks, but they are only buzzing around for about two-and-a-half weeks of that time.

Recent rainfall means more growing grass giving flies plenty of food to grow and reproduce, but there are things you can do to keep them away and at the top of the list -- keep your house clean.

“They're always looking for food and that's organic matter. That could be the dust clipping that's around the front door or around the back door. It could be dog food that's fallen off when you've fed the animals outside,” Jayson McGaugh said.

Jayson McGaugh is an agriculture agent with the U of A cooperative extension office.

He said make sure your screens are tightly sealed, and the same for your home.

“Step number three is you can use compounds such as UV lights, flytraps, non-chemical fly agents to help trap the flies or to kill the flies that way,” he said.

He said if you are using one of those sticky fly traps, wear gloves when throwing it away.

How about the plastic bags filled water?

He said he's never tried the method, but knows that many people do.

“I haven't seen the proof through our scientific studies to where it has been actually scientifically proven. I'm not saying it doesn't work, I've just never see it work or that it does,” said McGaugh.

He said when all else fails there are other agents you can use to spray on the flies to kill them, but to make sure to follow the instructions.