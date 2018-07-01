× Warmer Than Normal June

The month of June 2018 will be remembered as a hot and humid one. The start of the summer months was warmer than expected. For temperatures, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley both saw more above normal days, than below normal.

(Fayetteville – 22 days above normal)

(Fort Smith – 25 days above normal)

Most of the days in June were in the 90s. Why was it SO hot? There was plenty of heat and moisture pushed into our area from the south. The atmosphere above us created a dome, trapping the hot air in one area for a long amount of time (typical late summer pattern). This weather pattern was persistent for many days in a row.

There is a small exception.

There was a stretch of about 5 days where days were a bit cooler. This occurred during the third week/forth weekend of June. The weather pattern shifted causing rain and clouds day after day. This active pattern is similar to late spring weather.

While last month was hot and humid, it’s not near record-breaking temperatures.

-Sabrina