× What To Expect: July Weather

We are in the heart of summer. Will this July bring warmer or colder temperatures? Will it be a wet or dry July? Here is the latest for our weather outlook for the second hottest month of the year.

There is a decent chance that this summer should be hotter than average. High pressure could dominate a lot of the eastern USA. This will bring not only us warmer temperatures, but much of the Midwest and Atlantic coast.

There are signals that we could be slightly drier than normal for July. We should pick up at least three inches of rain, but we’ll see if we can reach that.

Based on past climate data, high temperatures should be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Rainfall should total a bit more than three inches of rain over the next 31 days.

With the Summer Solstice in June, we are actually losing daylight here on out. Over the month, we’ll lose a total of 34 minutes of light. This is mainly due to sunrises becoming later in the morning, approaching the 6:30AM timeframe.

-Matt