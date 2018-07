× Arkansas, Missouri Game Set For Nov. 23 On Channel 5

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas’ game against Missouri will kick off on November 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri.

The Battle Line Rivalry will air on Channel 5 with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and reporter Jamie Erdahl calling the game.

The Hogs began playing Missouri in 2014 after the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference.

The schools have only played nine times with the first meeting coming in 1906.