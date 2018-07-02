Dairy Queen Releases Americana-Inspired Blizzard Treats

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — To celebrate the Fourth of July, Dairy Queen is introducing two Americana-inspired Blizzard Treats.

The Star Spangled Blizzard Treat offers two DQ treats in one. It’s red, white and blue festive rock candy blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with a StarKiss Frozen Treat.

The Oreo Firework Blizzard Treat is red and blue popping candy mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and blended with vanilla soft serve.

“There’s no sweeter place this summer, and particularly during the Fourth of July holiday week, to celebrate America than at Dairy Queen,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “The Star Spangled Blizzard Treat has the ‘wow’ factor. It’s fun, it looks completely different than anything else on our menu, plus it’s delicious and picture perfect. But it won’t be here for long so if fans want to experience our most American treat ever, they should come in now.”

The treats are available nationwide on July 2.