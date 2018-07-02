× Former Razorbacks Sign MLB Contracts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Now that the college baseball season has officially come to an end, Razorback players can begin negotiating and signing with the MLB teams who drafted them.

On Monday, three Arkansas players signed their first pro contracts. Senior Carson Shaddy, selected in the 10th round of the MLB draft, signed with the Washington Nationals for $10,000, about a tenth of his draft slot value, which is common for college seniors.

Juniors Jax Biggers and Kacey Murphy both ended their Arkansas careers officially, signing with the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers, respectively. Biggers, an 8th round pick, signed for $166,400 while Murphy, drafted in the 11th round, nabbed a signing bonus of $145,000.

Several other Razorbacks, including Blaine Knight, Grant Koch, Isaiah Campbell, Eric Cole, Barrett Loseke, and Jake Reindl, were drafted by pro teams but still have eligibility remaining should they choose not to sign.