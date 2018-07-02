× Fort Smith Police Make Three Sex Offender Arrests

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department arrested three sex offenders during the month of June, according to a press release.

Lonnie Tibbits, 44, was taken into custody after failing to comply with sex offender registration because he left the state without notifying his coordinator. He is a level two sex offender.

Joshua Antoine, 32, failed to comply after moving to Arkansas from Louisiana without notifying authorities in both states. He is a level two sex offender.

Jose Ayala, 27, is a level three sex offender who changed residences without notifying law enforcement.

Police said that Fort Smith citizens can receive automatic email notifications when sex offenders move into their area. To sign up for the notifications, click here.