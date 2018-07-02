× Franklin County Man Arrested On Attempted Murder, Drug Charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Franklin County man was arrested Saturday on attempted murder, drug and firearm charges.

According to Sgt. Travis Ball of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. Saturday reporting that a man had been shot twice. Deputies found the 52-year-old man on Pink Twist Road with a gunshot wound to his chest and another to his left arm.

The victim told deputies the shooting had taken place in the 8600 block of Barnes Road and gave the name of the suspect, Ball said. The victim and the male roommate got into an argument, which led to the shooting, he said.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to UAMS and was later released. Police issued a search warrant on the property and found several items, including 25 marijuana plants.

Police arrested the 59-year-old suspect on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, possession of a firearm and manufacture of a controlled substance. Ball did not release the name in the press release. However, the Franklin County Detention Center inmate roster lists Ricky W. Curtis, 59, of Ozark as having been arrested Saturday afternoon on those charges.

The suspect is scheduled for a probable cause hearing today (July 2).