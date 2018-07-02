Home A Total Loss After Fire In Gans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GANS, Okla. (KFSM) -- A family of four lost their home in an early morning fire in Gans on Monday (July 2).

According to the Gans Fire Chief, the fire started about 4:30 a.m. on KCS Road. All of the family made it out safely, but one of their dogs died, he said.

The home was half engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene, the fire chief said. The home was a total loss, and two cars and a storage building were also damaged.

The family was asleep when the fire started, and they believed the fire started in or near the carport, a family member said.

Four fire departments responded to the fire, the fire chief said. The cause is still under investigation.