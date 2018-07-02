“Kickstart My Heart”: Oklahoma EMS, First Responders Jump Into Lip Sync Battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- Oklahoma first responders have caught on to a lip sync battle that continues to spread across the country.

Videos have recently been posted to Facebook that show EMS, police, and fire lip syncing to their favorite songs.

5NEWS caught up with LeFlore County EMS Director Jeff Fishel to discuss his participation in the movement.

In the video, you see Fishel begin lip syncing to a country love song, which quickly transitions into Motley Crue’s hit, “Kickstart My Heart”.

He also is seen in the humorous video holding antiquated defibrillators.

“I was like, it has the old paddles on it. This would be perfect for the song,” said Fishel.

Fishel said he saw quite a few officers in San Antonio, Texas, participate in this type of battle.

However, he didn’t notice it happening in our area, so he decided to do it and challenge several other agencies including the Poteau Police Department.

“It’s a way for us to connect to our citizens in a lighter manner,” said Jody Thompson, an officer with the department.

Thompson said he’s a huge 80s music fan, so he did his battle to Bonnie Tyler’s classic, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” complete with sunglasses and plenty of emotion.

The Poteau Police Department and EMS of LeFlore County have also challenged several other agencies to take part, so keep your eyes peeled for new videos coming out in the next few days.