Mullins Library Moving 1 Million Books To Make Space

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Mullins Library is running out of space to accommodate both students and books.

"We need more collaborative space, more study areas, more places for students and faculty to get together," said University of Arkansas Public Relations Coordinator, Kelsey Lovewell.

The U of A is currently creating space by moving 1.2 million books from Mullins to a new off-site storage facility.

The books will still be on campus, but not in the main library.

"We have had on campus-off-site storage since the 90s and we have been running there twice a day to get books and bring them to the main research library," Lovewell said.

A petition created by a former U of A librarian gained more than 500 signatures in less than a week. The petition questions the removal of over 80 percent of the library's books, but university officials made it clear the books are not being discarded.

"No books are being eliminated, cast aside, or thrown out. Every single volume will still be available," Lovewell said.

She also addressed the petition saying she believes the numbers are misleading and should be taken with "a grain of salt."

A student who needs a book in the off-site facility can request it and get it within 24 hours.

The creator of the petition was a tenure-track librarian and was not reappointed by the U of A. His last day of work was on Saturday.