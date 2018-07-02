NWA Farmers Markets Begin Passport Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The Farmers' Market Alliance is hoping to encourage people to visit other markets across Northwest Arkansas with a passport program.

The NWA Farmers Market Trail is a 5-week-long event that highlights diverse and abundant markets in the area.

A passport is available at the manager booths of participating local farmers markets. Patrons can then get the passport stamped at each market. The goal is to get at least five stamps from different participating farmers markets to be entered in prize giveaways. Visitors who get stamps from seven markets can be entered in the grand prize drawing.

Participants must return the stamped passport to the farmers market manager by Wednesday (August 1) to be entered in the drawings.

Participants don't have to preregister for a passport but can to ensure getting one. Those wanting to preregister can sign up here.

Participating farmers markets include: Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Gravette, Green Fork, Siloam Springs, Bentonville, Bella Vista and Eureka Springs.