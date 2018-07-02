× Ozark Natural Foods Eyeing Move To Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Ozark Natural Foods is eyeing a move back to downtown Fayetteville, with plans to re-establish the nearly 50-year-old co-op as the community’s focal point for food, farming and sustainability.

The co-op is under contract to buy the 30,000-square-foot former grocery store at 380 N. College Ave., which has sat vacant since CV’s Family Foods closed earlier this year.

“The new site would return us to our downtown roots and have better street access,” said Carrie Kent, marketing director for the co-op. “There’s a lot of positives to that building.”

The deal is set to close in 90 days, according to Mike Anzalone, general manager at the co-op.

Anzalone, who declined Monday (July 2) to provide financial details about the transaction, said the move means about 4,000 more square feet of space to operate in, as the current store at 1554 N. College Ave. maxes out at roughly 26,180 square feet.

Anzalone said the co-op hopes to reintegrate into the fabric of downtown through a “total gut remodeling” of the new site.

There are preliminary plans to change the layout of the old grocery store by opening the building’s facade to be more inviting from the street, Anzalone said.

“We want people to gather at the co-op to talk about food, farming, sustainability and the environment — what the co-op has stood for since it was founded,” Anzalone said.

Anzalone added that he envisions rows of bike racks outside the co-op filled with travelers from across town, as well as foot traffic from downtown, Mt. Sequoya and Wilson Park.

“It’s fantastic for the co-op, but better for the community,” he said.

Formed in October 1971, the co-op began on the back porch of California transplants Jerry and Marietta Price, who were struggling to find healthy and affordable organic food in Fayetteville, according to the co-op’s website.

The co-op grew rapidly over the next decade, transforming into a full-line natural food store by 1985. It also outgrew several locations — including one on Dickson Street — before settling at its current home in 2000.