Southside High School Welcomes New Principal

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - For the first time in 36 years, Southside High School has a new principal.

Faculty and students welcomed Lisa Miller on Wednesday (June 27) with a surprise performance from the Southside High band.

Miller thought she was just going to be taking a tour of the school but was met with the warm welcome.

Miller has taught at Ramsey Junior High, Coleman Junior High and most recently at Van Buren Freshman Academy.

"It makes me feel excited, "Miller told 5NEWS, "During the summer we are anticipating the school year, but when it really gets to you is when the kids start coming through the door and really looking forward to the next year. It literally warms your heart."

Former principal, Wayne Haver, retired in April. He served the Fort Smith Public School system for nearly 50 years.