× UA Track And Field Athlete Arrested For DWI

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a University of Arkansas men’s track and field athlete for driving while intoxicated near Dickson Street on Saturday (June 30).

Obi Igbokwe, 21, faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with an expired vehicle license and without proof of insurance, as well as careless driving.

A spokesman for the university’s athletics department said the school is reviewing Igbokwe’s arrest.

Fayetteville police stopped Igbokwe around 3:10 a.m. on West Avenue after seeing him “commit multiple driving infractions,” according to an arrest report.

Police said Igbokwe, who had a blood-alcohol content of .11, also had red and watery eyes and emitted a strong odor of alcohol. The legal limit in Arkansas is .08.

Igbokwe, a junior from The Woodlands, Texas, is a five-time All-American and the school’s record hold for the outdoor 4-x-400-meter relay, according to the athletics department.

Igbokwe is free on a $1,270 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 20 in Fayetteville District Court.