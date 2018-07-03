× Arkansas Basketball To Host Indiana

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A classic college basketball power will make its way to Bud Walton Arena this year. Arkansas will play host to Indiana on November 18th, 2019, per a tweet from CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein. The Hogs will return the favor with a trip to Bloomington the following season.

This will mark the first time the Hoosiers have played in Fayetteville, and just the third all-time meeting between the schools. Arkansas lost at Indiana in 1949, and the Razorbacks beat the Hoosiers in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers have fallen slightly in recent years from their usual lofty post in the college basketball world, but the Big 10 blue-blood remains a program to watch every year. The team will feature a brand new head coach, as Archie Miller, formerly of Dayton, takes over the helm in 2018.