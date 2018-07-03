Bella Vista Celebrates With Blues Festival, Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Bella Vista is getting a head start on its Fourth of July celebration tonight (July 3).

The city's Independence Blues Festival takes place tonight at Loch Lomond dam off Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Performances will take place from the Cate Brothers and The Downtown Livewires.

Those attending are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, as well as their own drinks and snacks. Various food trucks will be available as well, including The Piggy Shack, Kind Kitchen and The Little Red Barn.

The music is from 5-9 p.m., then the fireworks show will follow.

Bella Vista officials are expecting a large crowd.

"A lot of boats out on the lake will be watching," said Dave Barfield, chairman of the Bella Vista Arts Council. "People from their balconies and their decks will be watching around the area, and this entire area will be filled up with cars."

The event is free and is available to people of all ages.