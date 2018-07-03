Blues And Fireworks In Bella Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Blues and fireworks were on display in Bella Vista to celebrate Independence Day.

There was food, music and a lot of fireworks for the entire family to enjoy.

"Anytime we can produce an event like this to bring families together, I think that's what it's about. Northwest Arkansas is great about health and community and I think this is a great sense of pride this brings in celebrating our country's Fourth of July Independence." Bella Vista Fire Department Division Chief Scott Cranford said.

Performances by the Cate Brothers with The Downtown Livewires took place.

"I think all cities, all communities like fireworks. It's just a great time. They like celebrating our freedoms here in America and we combined great music and fireworks, so what's not to like?", said Dave Barfield the Chairman of the Bella Vista Arts Council.

