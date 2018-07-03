× Cooler Evening After The Rain

The day started out with typical summer-time hot and muggy weather. With scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, it began to feel a lot more comfortable outside. Rain-cooled air dropped temperatures almost 10 degrees in under 20 minutes.

Futurecast for Tuesday 9:30PM - Showers and thunderstorms will dissipate by sunset. A few sprinkles are possible, but everyone should remain mainly dry. Clouds will linger overnight. Temperatures will drop in the 70s and 80s.

Futurecast for Wednesday 10:00AM - It'll be a cloudy start to the day. A few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon. It will dry up by sunset.

Tomorrow will be a hot and humid Fourth of July. High temperatures will range from the low 90s to the mid 90s. Heat indexes near 100 degrees are still possible.

-Sabrina