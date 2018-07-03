Fayetteville’s Old Post Office Building Sold For $2.28 million
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The building at the center of Fayetteville’s downtown square has a new owner. According to Washington County property records filed Monday (July 2), Arnold Holdings LLC paid $2.28 million for the 13,500-square-foot Old Post Office building, referred to locally as the OPO, at 1 W. Center St.
The purchase price equals $168.88 per square foot. The limited liability company is registered to Mike Arnold of Little Rock.
Steve Fineberg and Ethan Tisdale with Steve Fineberg & Associates in Bentonville were the listing agents for the building, which went on the market in April 2017. Fineberg also represented the buyer. A representative of the company said the new owner’s development plans were not known. Arnold was not immediately available for comment.
