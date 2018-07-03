× Howe Police Chief Fired After Shoplifting Arrest

HOWE (KFSM) — Howe Police Chief John Edward Doyle, Jr. was terminated from his position Monday (July 2), according to Mayor Phyllis Fields.

Doyle was arrested in June on misdemeanor shoplifting charges after he switched a price tag from an item marked at $29.88 with a $5.97 price tag at Walmart, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office. The security guard at the store said he made the purchase and left the store.

According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to making the fraudulent charges.

He was suspended from his position at the time of the arrest.

Josh Stallings will be sworn in as the new Howe police chief on July 4 at City Hall.