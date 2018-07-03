Pet Food Donation Helps Area Animal Shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Area animal shelters are getting a huge helping hand thanks to a large food donation.

An organization in Texas donated 20,000 pounds of dog and cat food Friday. Shelters from the area were able to come to a lot on Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith to pick up food from the truck.

Organizers said it will be a big help to these nonprofits.

"Well it depends how hungry those dogs are. They are in 25 pound bags, so I'm going to say that the humane society is probably going to be able to use it for at least a month, their portion and the other shelters at least a month," said Brenda Altman, vice president of Friends of Kitties and Canines.

The Hope Humane society is the largest animal shelter in the state of Arkansas and is always in need of food or monetary donations.