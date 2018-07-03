Arkansas Panel Calls For Armed Presence At All State Schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas School Safety Commission has issued its preliminary report on school shootings and recommends that every school have an armed presence, including a trained resource officer whenever financially feasible.

The report released Tuesday also calls for increased mental health resources for students, anti-bullying programs and mandatory school safety assessments verified by the state every three years.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who formed the commission following the school shooting earlier this year in Parkland, Florida, supported the panel’s recommendations.

But he provided few specifics on the cost for armed officers and additional mental health services. He says the state will likely look at ways to provide financial aid.

Hutchinson says teachers will not be required to carry guns, but emphasized that each school needs at least one armed person on staff.