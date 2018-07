× WATCH: Heat Advisory And Isolated Storms Today

Another round of excessive heat and humidity is on the way today with afternoon highs in the 90s with heat index values 100°-110°. Isolated afternoon storms remain possible today, but they will be hot or miss just like yesterday.

The 4th of July is looking hot and humid with just an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon. Any rain that develops will dissipate by sunset Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today:

Heat Advisory today: