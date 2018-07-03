Woman Killed By Train In Alma

ALMA (KFSM) — A woman is dead after a train struck her on Saturday (June 30) in Alma.

The incident occurred along the Van Buren Subdivision in Alma, Arkansas, according to Union Pacific.

A southbound train struck the female who sustained fatal injures from the collision.

There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Union Pacific sent out the following statement:

“The safety message here is that pedestrians, and everyone, need to be very aware of the hazards associated with trains and should never be on the train tracks or attempt to cross anywhere other than a designated crossing when signs and signals permit.”