Arkansas Ends Fiscal Year With Nearly $42M Surplus

The Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday the state ended the fiscal year with nearly $5.5 billion in net available revenue. That’s $146.2 million higher than the previous fiscal year and $41.7 million above forecast.

The department says the surplus is due to sustained growth in individual income tax collections and lower-than-expected deductions from gross revenue. Sales tax collections for the fiscal year were $79.5 million higher than the previous fiscal year but $1.4 million below forecast. Arkansas’ fiscal year ended on Saturday.

The state’s net revenue in June totaled $557.9 million, which was $13.8 million below the same month last year and $2.5 million below forecast.