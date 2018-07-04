× Bridge Completed, Flood Damage Repaired, Blue Springs Road Reopens

WASHINGTON COUNTY(KFSM) — After more than a year, Blue Springs Road has a permanent bridge and is open once again.

A portion of Blue Springs Road was washed away in April 2017 by floodwaters, leaving a large gap in the road. A one-lane, temporary bridge was installed two months later so the road could be reopened until a permanent bridge could be installed.

Work began on the new bridge on May 9 of this year. It was expected the work would last until Sept. 1, but the work was completed much faster than anticipated.

Washington County Judge Joseph K. Wood announced the road was reopened on Tuesday (July 3).