Family Escapes Early Morning House Fire In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A family escaped uninjured when their house caught fire early this morning (July 4) in Springdale.

The fire took place on Chadwick Street in Springdale before 2:45 a.m., according to the Springdale Fire Department. The family was inside but managed to escape uninjured.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the attic and garage, so the home was not a total loss.

The Fire Department posted photos from the fire on their Facebook page showing damage to the garage and roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.