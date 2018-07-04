× Firework Forecast

Most of us will be rain-free for this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up showers will be possible into the evening but most of the showers will fade quickly after sunset. Those who experience showers will enjoy more comfortable weather once local firework showers get underway.

Sunset will occur at 8:36pm

Complete darkness will occur at 9:06pm

Rain chances will increase towards Friday with a weak front moving in from the north. Daytime heating will be the primary spark for thunderstorms to develop so the favored time will be from 2pm-7pm.

The ridge of high pressure will reestablish over the area for next week with more hot weather and lower rain chances.

-Garrett