Man Facing Video Voyeurism Charges After Incident At Fort Smith Gym

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is facing video voyeurism charges after an incident at a Fort Smith gym in June, according to an arrest report.

Police were dispatched to a security office in reference to an incident on June 20 at the Marvin Altman Fitness Center.

A man told police that he was in the shower at the fitness center when he noticed a cell phone come over the wall between the shower he was in and the next one. The report states that he saw the phone appear twice and pull back into the stall beside him.

The man got out of the shower and told the person in the stall he would be waiting on him, according to the report. He told police that he confronted him about taking his phone into the shower, but he told him he was taking pictures of himself for his boyfriend. The man was later identified as Kennard Lombard.

The victim told Lombard to tell the truth and he admitted to taking pictures of him while he was in the shower, according to the report. The victim told Lombard to tell the gym’s front desk what had happened. The employees at the desk told the victim that Lombard had just told them bye and left. The gym employees called Sparks Security and provided information for Lombard.

After running criminal history on Lombard, investigators learned that he had received a suspended sentence in May for video voyeurism out of Crawford County. Lombard was working as a teacher’s aide at Van Buren High School and was accused of videoing a student in the restroom, according to the report.

Lombard allowed police to view his cell phone, but they did not find any pictures taken at the gym. Police said his demeanor was that of acceptance of being arrested.

He was taken into custody on July 3 and is facing charges of video voyeurism.