Public Meetings Set For Public Input On U.S. 412 Corridor

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will hold three meeting to seek public input on the U.S. 412 corridor, and one of those meetings will be held in Huntsville.

The Huntsville meeting will be in the Conference Room of the Carroll Electric building at 5056 U.S. 412B. The meeting is Thursday, July 19 from 4-7 p.m.

The other two meetings will be held on Tuesday, July 17, at the First Baptist Church in Yellville and on Wednesday, July 18, at the Ash Flat Community Center in Ash Flat. Those meetings also will be held from 4-7 p.m.

The meetings will be used to discuss the planning study on improving the U.S. 412 corridor between the Oklahoma state line and the Missouri state line.

The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments.

More information is available by contacting ARDOT’s Public Information Office at (501) 569-2000 or by emailing info@ardot.gov.