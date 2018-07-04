Rogers Police Seeking Suspect In Vehicle Break-In

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are looking for a man they suspect of breaking into a vehicle last weekend.

The break-in happened in the 1700 block of West Cottonwood Street in south Rogers. The video shows a male trying the doors of two vehicles. He finds one unlocked and enters it, taking items from inside.

Rogers police is asking anyone with information about the person’s identity to call Detective Villar at the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141. Police are also reminding people to keep their doors locked on their vehicles.