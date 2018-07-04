× Run For Vets Event Supports Homeless Veterans In Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Hundreds of runners gathered at Veterans Memorial Park at Lake Fayetteville on Wednesday (July 4) morning to support homeless veterans in Northwest Arkansas.

Run For Vets partners with Veteran Services Program at 7Hills Homeless Center. All proceeds will support basic needs and housing services. This includes housing deposits, dental work, mental health services, transportation costs, home furnishings, and other items. These funds allow the case managers at 7hills to deliver the highest quality of services to homeless and near-homeless veterans and their families, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Runners participated in a four-mile timed run and a one-mile fun walk around Lake Fayetteville. Medals are given out to the race winners and different items are raffled off to the runners.

J.B. Hunt, Lewis & Clark Outfitters and CLIF are sponsors of the event.