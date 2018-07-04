Sallisaw Police Investigating Home Invasion

SALLISAW, OK (KFSM) — Sallisaw Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred at the Tsa La Ghi apartment complex on E Ruth Ave, at 5:15 on July 4.

Sallisaw Police say they have no known suspect at this time, but are asking residents to be on the lookout for a white male between the age 30-40 with a scruffy beard.

In a Facebook post the Sallisaw Police Department says the suspect knocked on the door of a residence, and was allowed to enter.

The suspect armed with a knife robbed the home owner.

Police ask if you spot anyone suspicious in the area to call 918-755-4141.