Single-Car Accident Slows Traffic On U.S. 412 West Of Tontitown

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — A single-car accident has slowed traffic on U.S. 412 west of Tontitown, Arkansas State Police dispatch said.

A single vehicle with an “elderly couple” has rolled over and is in the median at the curve west of Tontitown and just east of Pedro, dispatch said. The couple is entrapped, and first responders are attempting to free them from the vehicle.

Lanes aren’t blocked, but traffic is slowed in that area as rescue personnel arrive, dispatch said. Drivers are urged to use caution through the area.

Conditions of the couple were not available, dispatch said.