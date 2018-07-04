× Portion Of Tiger Boulevard In Bentonville To Close Thursday For Repairs

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Commuters who use Tiger Boulevard may have to find an alternative route on Thursday (July 5).

Tiger Boulevard in north Bentonville will be closed from Bella Vista Road to Northwest A Street for repairs, the street department said Wednesday.

The street will close starting at 6 a.m. Thursday and is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. the same day.

Detour signs will be in place, and weather could extend the closure, though only a slight chance of scattered showers is forecast for Thursday in Bentonville.

Anyone with questions about the street closure can call Street Manager Tony Davis at (4790 271-3130.