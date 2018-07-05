× Active Weather Continues; Hottest Day at XNA Since 2013

Thursday was the hottest day NW Arkansas Regional has recorded in five years.

The last time it was 99º at XNA was July 10th, 2013.

The other big story has been the isolated reports of wind damage with some of the stronger storms. These trees were knocked down in Siloam Springs Thursday evening. Photo: Kelly Ross

There were also reports of wind damage in Gans, Oklahoma from storms that moved across the River Valley Thursday afternoon. Photo: Retha Victory.

Summer storms bubbled up with peak daytime heating and will do so again on Friday. This was shot in Greenwood, Arkansas. Photo: Nikki Howes.

Drier air is expected for the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett