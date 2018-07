Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thunderstorms have developed again with daytime heating and will continue across the area until around sunset when the storms are expected to fade as heating is lost.

Most of the storms will not be severe but they will be slow movers with very heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Storm coverage will increase more on Friday as a weak surface boundary arrives from the northeast. This front will bring calmer conditions for the weekend also some noticeably drier air.

-Garrett