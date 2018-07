× Bentonville Closing Portion Of Northeast J Street Next Week

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville’s Street Department announced it will close a portion of Northeast J Street next week.

Northeast J between Northeast Second Street and NE John DeShields Boulevard will be closed for road construction starting at 7 a.m. Monday (July 9). The road is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. Friday (July 13).

Detour signs will be in place. Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could extend the closure.