Fayetteville Police Investigating July 4th Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night (July 4).

The shooting took place at the Countryside Apartments at 2331 W. Deane Street. Sgt. Tim Shepard at the Fayetteville Police Department said the shooting happened about 11:34 p.m. last night.

Despite the sounds of fireworks in celebration of the July 4th holiday, several “descriptive” calls came in about the shooting as soon as it happened, Shepard said.

Two people were injured and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Shepard said.

Detectives were still working on a suspect description, Shepard said. No one was in custody as of early Thursday morning.