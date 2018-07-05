× Fort Smith Police Attempting To Identify Person Of Interest In Car Theft

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are trying to identify a person of interest in a car theft.

Police said the person was involved in a car theft that happened on June 25 in the 600 block of S. 19th Street.

If you have any information or know the person pictured, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

Police said any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.