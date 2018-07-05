× Jersey Mike’s To Open First Arkansas Location In Bentonville With Fundraiser

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Arkansas, and it’s opening its first location in the state in Bentonville next week.

The franchise, best known for fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will open in Bentonville on Wednesday (July 11) with the grand opening extending to the following Sunday (July 15). The restaurant will be at 3316 SW I Street near the Bentonville Municipal Airport.

As part of the grand opening, the location will hold a free sub fundraiser to support the Bentonville School District. The restaurant is circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community offering a free sub for a minimum $2 contribution to the Bentonville School District. Customers must use the coupon to receive the free sub.

“My team and I are proud to be a part of bringing the first Jersey Mike’s not only to Bentonville, but to the entire state of Arkansas,” said franchise owner Nick Morgan. “It wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support of the entire Jersey Mike’s franchise team, our friends, family, and community members.”

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The location can be contacted at (479) 802-6670 once it opens.

Jersey Mike’s started in 1956 and now has 1,500 restaurants open and under development across the country.