97% of the time, people are not washing their hands properly, that's according to a new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

That means germs that can make you sick are staying on your hands.

The CDC said you should wet your hands, lather them with soap and rub thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.

Then dry them with a clean towel or air.

Don't use a towel that's used for any other purpose like wiping counters or utensils.