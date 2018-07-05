× Police: Springdale Man Sexually Abused Two Teens When They Were Children

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of raping two teenage girls multiple times when they were children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Victor Hurtado, 26, was arrested June 29 in connection with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

One girl, now 18, told Rogers police Hurtado sexually assaulted her multiple times over seven years, starting when she was 5, according to the affidavit.

Police said Hurtado admitted to the allegations, but denied that there were any other victims.

Another girl, now 16, later came forward and said Hurtado also abused her when she was a child, according to the affidavit.

Hurtado was being held Thursday (July 5) at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 6 in Benton County Circuit Court.