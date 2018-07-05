× Two People Taken Into Custody In Connection To River Valley Thefts

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Two people have been taken into custody in connection to recent thefts in the River Valley, according to the Van Buren Police Department.

Police began investigating a theft at Walmart on May 31, according to the department.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Roney Rodriguez, 44, of Muskogee, Okla. Police said Rodriguez also committed thefts on June 4 and June 22. The total value of stolen property was $6,200, according to police.

Police used covert investigative techniques to contact Rodriguez and he agreed to go to Van Buren to sell stolen property. He was taken into custody when he arrived. According to police, he had stolen property in his possession that was tied to the recent thefts.

A boy was also taken into custody and is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate and more charges are expected to be filed in Arkansas and Oklahoma.