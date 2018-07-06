Ales For Trails Held To Benefit Fort Smith Trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A celebration of craft beer and an active lifestyle is coming together this weekend in Fort Smith.

The third annual Ales for Trails will be held Saturday (July 7) at Riverfront Park at 5:30 p.m.

The money raised at the event benefits trails in Fort Smith.

More than 400 craft beers are available and families can participate in a baggo tournament, eat from food trucks and listen to live music. There is also a 5k beer fun run where runners stop and drink a beer every mile.

The beer drinking is for people 21 and older. Tickets are still available, but kids under 13 can get in free. To purchase tickets, click here.